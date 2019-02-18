Flash Fiction February 2019 – twenty-eight days of short short stories, an event taking place at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine featuring short stories. My part in the event? I did a small abstract painting as the illustration for each story. I’ll be showing one of them to you each day in February to accompany the story on Fictive Dream.
Today’s story is “Free Fall”, by Jacqueline Doyle. Check out the illustration, then go to Fictive Dream and read the story.
Here is the image, with the banner:
and on its own.
That was quite the story to have to illustrate. The sense of dread and terror was very strong from the get go. I was not anticipating that given the bright colours of your artwork and yet it really works because of the nature of the things that woman in the story focuses on throughout her ordeal. I especially love the way those bruised apples dominate because of everything they suggest in the story.
Thank you, I felt this illustration needed the contrast of the world going along as usual while the character’s world was falling apart. Sometimes I think contrast makes the point better than the expected path and in this story it’s what occurred to me. Those apples really stuck in my mind, too.