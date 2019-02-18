Flash Fiction and Paint and Color and Ink and Paper – 2/18/19

2 Replies

Flash Fiction February 2019 – twenty-eight days of short short stories, an event taking place at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine featuring short stories. My part in the event? I did a small abstract painting as the illustration for each story. I’ll be showing one of them to you each day in February to accompany the story on Fictive Dream.

Today’s story is “Free Fall”, by Jacqueline Doyle. Check out the illustration, then go to Fictive Dream and read the story.

Here is the image, with the banner:

image 49 fictive dream 12-30-18 2019 small20

 

and on its own.

image 49 fictive dream 12-30-18 201923

 

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “Flash Fiction and Paint and Color and Ink and Paper – 2/18/19

  1. Laura (PA Pict)

    That was quite the story to have to illustrate. The sense of dread and terror was very strong from the get go. I was not anticipating that given the bright colours of your artwork and yet it really works because of the nature of the things that woman in the story focuses on throughout her ordeal. I especially love the way those bruised apples dominate because of everything they suggest in the story.

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you, I felt this illustration needed the contrast of the world going along as usual while the character’s world was falling apart. Sometimes I think contrast makes the point better than the expected path and in this story it’s what occurred to me. Those apples really stuck in my mind, too.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s