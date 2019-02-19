Flash Fiction February 2019 – twenty-eight days of short short stories, an event taking place at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine featuring short stories. My part in the event? I did a small abstract painting as the illustration for each story. I’ll be showing one of them to you each day in February to accompany the story on Fictive Dream.
Today’s story is “1918”, by Francine Witte. Check out the illustration, then go to Fictive Dream and read the story.
Here is the image, with the banner:
and on its own.
You painted image fits perfectly for today’ story. I was left with such sadness about the couple.
Yes, I felt the same. A lot of despair and not much else, so the picture needed to reflect that. Different from a lot of other things I have made because of the muted color scheme.
The nets we weave to keep us apart. They are caught, on opposite sides. The illustration captures that. (K)
Thank you. It does seem to me that people are so often caught in a repetitive pattern, often themselves the needle doing the sewing, of course, but so much more often the pattern is in process already.
The story was very gloomy and poignant and your choice of mainly monochrome for the illustration is, therefore, definitely apt. I like the criss-crossed lines that look almost like a mesh, the many ties that bind this couple together, with all of their emotional baggage and history and emotional connection, and the dark spaces of silence between them. The spatters of red read like drops of blood and, therefore, strike me as an omen of death.