Flash Fiction February 2019 – twenty-eight days of short short stories, an event taking place at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine featuring short stories. My part in the event? I did a small abstract painting as the illustration for each story. I’ll be showing one of them to you each day in February to accompany the story on Fictive Dream.
Today’s story is “On the Border of Twilight”, by Annie Q. Syed. Check out the illustration, then go to Fictive Dream and read the story.
Here is the image, with the banner:
and on its own.
Another sad story. The world is full of sadness these days. But the ember of hope remains. (K)
This illustration reflects both the dire context of the story and also its sense of optimism. I like the colours you’ve chosen.
I had not figured out that the setting was a conflict zone until the specific place name was given but I rather liked that that was a turning point for me to realise what was happening beyond the space the two characters were inhabiting. I feel like that is what your artwork magnifies in the story too, the idea that this oasis of attractive flowers and a glowing chandelier – the centre of your piece – is surrounded by the darkness, the chaos of war, the loss, the trauma. The question is whether the light will fight back the dark shadows or whether that darkness will engulf and consume the light.
I thought the same thing, can these people stay in the pink part, and not be taken over by the dark? I do not know, but you hope, when you read the story, that they will, and that they can keep the trauma at bay.
Thank you. The story gave me prompts in mentioning colors, and the key was relating them so that dark did not overwhelm light, and vice versa, because it seemed important to emphasize the fragile balance.
Yes. The balance is everything, and fragile as it is, there is the possibility of it holding. We hope.