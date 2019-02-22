Flash Fiction and Paint and Color and Ink and Paper – 2/22/19

6 Replies

Flash Fiction February 2019 – twenty-eight days of short short stories, an event taking place at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine featuring short stories. My part in the event? I did a small abstract painting as the illustration for each story. I’ll be showing one of them to you each day in February to accompany the story on Fictive Dream.

Today’s story is “On the Border of Twilight”, by Annie Q. Syed. Check out the illustration, then go to Fictive Dream and read the story.

Here is the image, with the banner:

image 57 fictive dream 1-6-19 2019 small25

 

and on its own.

image 57 fictive dream 1-6-19 201927

 

Advertisements

6 thoughts on “Flash Fiction and Paint and Color and Ink and Paper – 2/22/19

  3. Laura (PA Pict)

    I had not figured out that the setting was a conflict zone until the specific place name was given but I rather liked that that was a turning point for me to realise what was happening beyond the space the two characters were inhabiting. I feel like that is what your artwork magnifies in the story too, the idea that this oasis of attractive flowers and a glowing chandelier – the centre of your piece – is surrounded by the darkness, the chaos of war, the loss, the trauma. The question is whether the light will fight back the dark shadows or whether that darkness will engulf and consume the light.

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    I thought the same thing, can these people stay in the pink part, and not be taken over by the dark? I do not know, but you hope, when you read the story, that they will, and that they can keep the trauma at bay.

  5. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. The story gave me prompts in mentioning colors, and the key was relating them so that dark did not overwhelm light, and vice versa, because it seemed important to emphasize the fragile balance.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s