Flash Fiction February 2019 – twenty-eight days of short short stories, an event taking place at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine featuring short stories. My part in the event? I did a small abstract painting as the illustration for each story. I’ll be showing one of them to you each day in February to accompany the story on Fictive Dream.
Today’s story is “No Remorse”, by CG Thompson. Check out the illustration, then go to Fictive Dream and read the story.
Here is the image, with the banner:
and on its own.
After reading this moving short story, I can see how the darkness and left hand chaos represents the words to me.
Thank you. This story was clear in my mind, visually, and little details made a difference in how I approached the illustration, hoping to give that feeling of being in a car at night…
Having read the story, I see clearly the headlight beams of the car slicing through the darkness, the chaos of the encounter, the threat.