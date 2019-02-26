Flash Fiction February 2019 – twenty-eight days of short short stories, an event taking place at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine featuring short stories. My part in the event? I did a small abstract painting as the illustration for each story. I’ll be showing one of them to you each day in February to accompany the story on Fictive Dream.
Today’s story is “Cuddle Inc.”, by Steve Carr. Check out the illustration, then go to Fictive Dream and read the story.
Here is the image, with the banner:
and on its own.
Advertisements
What an ending for that story…your art is like the calm before the storm.
When I first read the story I didn’t anticipate where it was going and I felt the same way as you did – I hoped to reflect what the story was about without giving anything away.
That wall between. (K)
Yes, and how permeable it might be changing every minute.