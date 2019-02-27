Flash Fiction February 2019 – twenty-eight days of short short stories, an event taking place at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine featuring short stories. My part in the event? I did a small abstract painting as the illustration for each story. I’ll be showing one of them to you each day in February to accompany the story on Fictive Dream.
Today’s story is “Ab Ovo”, by Iris N. Schwartz. Check out the illustration, then go to Fictive Dream and read the story.
Here is the image, with the banner:
and on its own.
A delightful story and freckled eggs!
I loved this story and the freckled part just had to be in the picture!
Well I saw those eggs right away. Each family has their version of this story I think. (K)
I liked making these eggs. I like oval and circular shapes as you know, and I was happy to have such a clear image to pull this story’s illustration together.
I saw those eggs before reading the story and now, of course, I also see the freckles. The story is a charming one that I think is about something probably universal, the little moments of family life that become motifs and even traditions, and become the things that are most significant to us as time passes. I, therefore, really like your choice of palette for this piece. It seems warm and nurturing.
I also loved the freckled eggs. They have an energy of all of their own. This artwork is among my favourites in this series. Love it, Claudia, thank you.