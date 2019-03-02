More Landscape Studies

A fancy name for some doodle landscapes but – I do feel eventually I will translate these into paint and/or ink on a larger scale. Right now they are about 4″ tall. And as the second one shows, you can put a landscape over anything, even a note to yourself. Although I like the idea, the print/handwriting, I mean, and I might do the same thing to my eventual paintings.
Oh, I need to make a note of that…!
Advertisements
Love these. Do make them into painting. I can see your beautiful colours on them.
Wonderful studies, probably to find their way into something else.
Patchwork quilts of ink. (K)
Kind of reminds me of zentangling.
Thank you. I am still letting my mind mull things over. The challenge is to maintain clarity while adding color, and that the color does not change the balance that exists in the drawings (because they are dealing with only 2 variables, black and white) which is the thing I really love about them. One day, the answers will coalesce and I will suddenly have to get out those paints and get going right that minute. Thanks for your encouragement!
And you know what, it is fun to make these little guys, even if they never turn into anything else.
I have always liked making patterns and kind of thought it a secondary kind of thing for me, like when I paint papers to use in making collage. I think I might be edging into a more respectful position as to the potential of repetition as its own object.
I think it has similarities. I do know it is highly relaxing and soothing, as everyone says it is to do Zentangles. Plus I like trying out different pens, and I like how the process slows everything down to a peaceful thing – just drawing…
These are fantastic. The second one immediately made me think of farmer’s fields and then I noticed the little heads and that made me think of growing pod people like ‘Invasion of the Body Snatchers’ and I admit that idea rather appealed to me. I think the first one is an especially strong drawing because of the mixture of straight lines and geometric shapes and sinuous lines.