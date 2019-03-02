More Landscape Studies

A fancy name for some doodle landscapes but – I do feel eventually I will translate these into paint and/or ink on a larger scale. Right now they are about 4″ tall. And as the second one shows, you can put a landscape over anything, even a note to yourself. Although I like the idea, the print/handwriting, I mean, and I might do the same thing to my eventual paintings.

Oh, I need to make a note of that…!

