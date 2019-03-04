Artist Trading Cards That I Can’t Remember if I Showed You or Not

I do believe the title of the post says it all. If I did, well, here they are again. The first one is done in acrylics and ink – another one of those where the random paint inspired the next step – and it ends up being a face.
The second one was a little drawing I made some time back in pen and ink, and now I made it into an ATC, because I liked the look of it and didn’t want it to get lost.
The words ‘sad’ or ‘melancholy’ spring to my mind. I’m taking it these images evolved and you didn’t start with any text?
Right, these were just drawings or paintings, done from imagination. But also, I tend to make a lot of cards at one time, and when I post them, I choose ones that seem to go together (I think your assessment of the melancholy is just right for the emotion they are showing). So there are many others made at the same time, not in this mood at all. It’s a kind of role-playing – each card allows me to be someone else or explore an emotion I’m not necessarily feeling at the moment (and sometimes the image is inspired by the random paint background, or a slip of the pen!) So it’s hard to say with what intention these cards are made. I do tend to just let go and see what emerges.
Ah yes – I so understand ‘with what intention’. I think our society is so purpose and goal driven these days that everybody expects there to be ‘intention’. Sometimes I just like the colours I am using!
These are wonderful, how about we exchange some artist trading cards as a project.
Sounds like fun. I would love to. But maybe in about May, I have some projects I have to get finished first. But – we can start planning. To give ourselves a challenge?
These are both fun. The ink drawing makes me think of an illustration from a children’s book.
I am a lucky owner of one of your awesome artist trading cards!