There Are Always More

Here is an assortment of @ 2″ x 2″ clay tiles I made in January, 2019. I can’t stop making them, it seems – and why not, when they are so much fun? The small size keeps the design work simple and the sheer number of them means I can try anything I want. Just perfect.
White or terracotta clay, fired at cone 06, using Velvet underglazes for the coloring.
What a lovely array of tiles, makes me happy to look them. And, they look like candy!
Thank you. I know, I thought the same thing, they look like something you could eat. I guess you could ice those little cakes in this way, right? Because unfortunately these tiles, well, take a bite and say goodbye to your teeth!