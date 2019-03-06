There Are Always More

2 Replies

Here is an assortment of @ 2″ x 2″ clay tiles I made in January, 2019. I can’t stop making them, it seems – and why not, when they are so much fun? The small size keeps the design work simple and the sheer number of them means I can try anything I want. Just perfect.

White or terracotta clay, fired at cone 06, using Velvet underglazes for the coloring.

Clay tiles assortment of 2-inch tiles 1-20191

There Are Always More

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I know, I thought the same thing, they look like something you could eat. I guess you could ice those little cakes in this way, right? Because unfortunately these tiles, well, take a bite and say goodbye to your teeth!

