There Are Always More

Here is an assortment of @ 2″ x 2″ clay tiles I made in January, 2019. I can’t stop making them, it seems – and why not, when they are so much fun? The small size keeps the design work simple and the sheer number of them means I can try anything I want. Just perfect.

White or terracotta clay, fired at cone 06, using Velvet underglazes for the coloring.

