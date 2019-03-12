Building and Snow

That’s what I called this little painting. I think I did it back in December 2018, but maybe even earlier. Close enough.

It can snow in March in Pennsylvania. Yes it can. Just saying.

Acrylics, 5″ x 7″, scrylics on canvas.

Building and Snow02

  5. Laura (PA Pict)

    Yes, that is how I feel about thunderstorms too. I don’t like to be out in them but I like the feeling they create of being safe and cosy warm when I am indoors.

