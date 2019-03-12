Building and Snow

That’s what I called this little painting. I think I did it back in December 2018, but maybe even earlier. Close enough.
It can snow in March in Pennsylvania. Yes it can. Just saying.
Acrylics, 5″ x 7″, scrylics on canvas.
I love the stark simplicity.
I love the way that warm yellow sings against the blues and crisp white. It is the cosy feeling one can find in winter.
Sometimes a few shapes and colors is all you need, isn’t it.
Thank you, you mention the thing I love most about winter – is how it makes me value a comfortable home and being safe inside it.
Yes, that is how I feel about thunderstorms too. I don’t like to be out in them but I like the feeling they create of being safe and cosy warm when I am indoors.