Woman and Ghost

Yes. I think there are a multiple layers of reality overlapping in this picture.

Or maybe there is just the one, that of paint/ink on canvas.

You can decide.

Acrylics and ink, 7″ x 5″, 10/2018.

Woman and Ghost 10-18 5 x 707

6 thoughts on “Woman and Ghost

  5. Claudia McGill Post author

    When I made it, the figure just was there. Not a conscious decision of mine to include, just that I saw it. So a ghost memory may be what it is…

