Woman and Ghost

Yes. I think there are a multiple layers of reality overlapping in this picture.
Or maybe there is just the one, that of paint/ink on canvas.
You can decide.
Acrylics and ink, 7″ x 5″, 10/2018.
I like that the hand has 6 fingers…cool art!
This piece is terrific. My interpretation is that the ghost is the memory of a former self.
Is this for sale? It’s calling to me. (K)
I know, I made a mistake, but I think she likes it.
When I made it, the figure just was there. Not a conscious decision of mine to include, just that I saw it. So a ghost memory may be what it is…
This piece has a quiet eeriness to it!