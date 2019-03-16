Similar Color Schemes

Here are two compositions. They were done several months apart but I must have liked the color scheme because I returned to it. And without knowing it until I looked at the photos I’d done of the two.
Well, if you liked it once, you will probably like it again, right?
First painting: 7″ x 5″, acrylics and ink and crayon. Two people facing opposite directions (I describe the painting because being so small, I didn’t give it a name.)
Second painting: ” Why Oh Why Oh Why”, acrylics and ink, 24″ x 18″ on masonite, 2/19.
Like you, I tend to return to the same color schemes too. Both paintings have a story to tell.
People as both seeds and plants…well they are! (K)
We have our favorites, from the beginning, I think, I remember girls in school who always wore certain colors, for instance…
Different stages of the same trajectory.
I can see why you like this colour palette. It’s fabulous. The first piece made me think of the myth of Janus and the second made me think of an archeological slice through the earth and all the layers of history, of death and of life. Strangely enough, both those ideas are related since Janus was, among other things, the god of beginnings and endings.