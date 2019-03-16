Similar Color Schemes

Here are two compositions. They were done several months apart but I must have liked the color scheme because I returned to it. And without knowing it until I looked at the photos I’d done of the two.

Well, if you liked it once, you will probably like it again, right?

First painting: 7″ x 5″, acrylics and ink and crayon. Two people facing opposite directions (I describe the painting because being so small, I didn’t give it a name.)

Second painting: ” Why Oh Why Oh Why”, acrylics and ink, 24″ x 18″ on masonite, 2/19.

Advertisements