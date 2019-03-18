Puff People on the March

I recently finished this group of puff people. Some are tiny, no taller than my thumb, others a little bigger, but none of them take up much space.
They were made in February 2019, terracotta clay fired at cone 06, colored with Velvet underglazes.
They have patterns on their backs, too. I could paint patterns like this all day long.
Here are a couple of individual portraits.
Oh I love these Pottery People!
Your puff people are always a joy. I love that they look fab whether solo or in a gathering – just like people.
Thank you, they are fun to make and always come out with personality, each one on his own, it seems like.
I like making them for this reason, each one is different, even if made to a general pattern (like people) and I marvel at how the arrangement of the features gives a unique look to each one, even if the parts are the same. Then when they all get in a group I see the similarities and I just laugh.