Puff People on the March

I recently finished this group of puff people. Some are tiny, no taller than my thumb, others a little bigger, but none of them take up much space.

They were made in February 2019, terracotta clay fired at cone 06, colored with Velvet underglazes.

Puff People group 2-194

They have patterns on their backs, too. I could paint patterns like this all day long.

Here are a couple of individual portraits.

    I like making them for this reason, each one is different, even if made to a general pattern (like people) and I marvel at how the arrangement of the features gives a unique look to each one, even if the parts are the same. Then when they all get in a group I see the similarities and I just laugh.

