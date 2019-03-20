Pattern Guy

12 Replies

For a little while I’ve been using a technique for my clay tiles in which I color the background (usually in black) and then take my Chinese bamboo brush and use it and various underglazes to fill in around a shape that I see only in my mind, until it emerges on the tile. Negative space painting, kind of, and something I learned from a book in the last year.

Anyway, for this tile, I did things a little differently. I colored it with random splotches of underglaze colors and then filled around it. The person emerged, dressed in a patterned personality. So did a grid of eyes.

I cannot explain. Don’t ask me how it all happened. It just did.

Terracotta clay, fired at cone 06, colored with velvet underglazes, January 2019.
Clay tile @ 7x7 multi-colored creature and eyes 1-192

Advertisements

12 thoughts on “Pattern Guy

  1. agnesashe

    Well, I think you score a success. There’s real movement yet balance to the composition and those intriguing eyes all emerging from a pleasing palette.

  3. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I sort of happened on this image and I like how it turned out. I was happy it was coherent and pleasing rather than looking like something kind of slapped together! I’ll do it again.

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    Reminds me of work I’ve seen you do lately, I knew I had this tile to post when I saw what you’d done and immediately thought of it. It’s fun and I’ll be trying this idea again.

  9. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. The eyes were kind of a brainwave that came out of nowhere, no idea why I put them in, but I do like making eyes and I think it makes the tile even more intriguing, gives it so much more to create a story about.

  10. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I don’t know what prompted me to put all those eyes there but I think it added another level of mystery to this whole crazy tile and its story, whatever it might be (the viewer decides!)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s