Person, Cats, and Thoughts

6 Replies

Here is a painting done in February 2019. It’s 14″ x 11″ on masonite, done in acrylics, India ink, and acrylic inks.

The name of it is: “Two Cats and Lost in Thought”. Two of my favorite things – cats and thinking. Thinking and cats.

Two Cats and Lost in Thought 14 x 11 2-197

Advertisements

6 thoughts on “Person, Cats, and Thoughts

  1. agnesashe

    Now that’s an intriguing image, definitely has an Edvard Munch quality. I think possibly due to both composition and palette. Delightful and beguiling.

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I don’t know how it came about, I was working toward another image and then suddenly…the outlines of these figures appeared to me in the paint, so I went that way.

  6. Sandra McCall

    Kitties! …and thinking. Two of my favorite things as well. I love sitting in a darkened room doing nothing but thinking. When Les and I were first married he used to come looking for me. He would ask what I was doing and I would tell him, “just thinking.” That poor young man would say, “Well, stop it. You’re freaking me out.” 😅 LOL, he has since stopped worrying when I am just thinking.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s