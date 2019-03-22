Person, Cats, and Thoughts

Here is a painting done in February 2019. It’s 14″ x 11″ on masonite, done in acrylics, India ink, and acrylic inks.
The name of it is: “Two Cats and Lost in Thought”. Two of my favorite things – cats and thinking. Thinking and cats.
Now that’s an intriguing image, definitely has an Edvard Munch quality. I think possibly due to both composition and palette. Delightful and beguiling.
I love this painting!
Thank you. I don’t know where it came from, I was just kind of painting at random, and it appeared. I like it a lot myself. Surprised me!
Thank you. I don’t know how it came about, I was working toward another image and then suddenly…the outlines of these figures appeared to me in the paint, so I went that way.
I’ve always thought cats and owls had a lot in common. (K)
Kitties! …and thinking. Two of my favorite things as well. I love sitting in a darkened room doing nothing but thinking. When Les and I were first married he used to come looking for me. He would ask what I was doing and I would tell him, “just thinking.” That poor young man would say, “Well, stop it. You’re freaking me out.” 😅 LOL, he has since stopped worrying when I am just thinking.