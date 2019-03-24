I Am Not Empty-Headed

Acrylics, acrylic inks, and India ink, 24″ x 18″, on masonite, January, 2019.

I bought stacks of masonite panels in various sizes and gessoed all of them black. I have stored them in my basement. I don’t want to paint for selling at shows anymore, as I have said, and so I’ve quit buying cradled panels, as they take up a lot of room and are more expensive than just a flat piece of masonite.

These boards expect nothing of me and I feel free to do any old thing to them. After all, I could stack about a million of them in my basement and my pocketbook will not suffer, since these panels cost very little. I can sell them or give them away or stand them out at the street by my mailbox and see if anyone stops to take one away.

So I’ve been painting as the notion takes me. This person is one of the results.

