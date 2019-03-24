I Am Not Empty-Headed

Acrylics, acrylic inks, and India ink, 24″ x 18″, on masonite, January, 2019.
I bought stacks of masonite panels in various sizes and gessoed all of them black. I have stored them in my basement. I don’t want to paint for selling at shows anymore, as I have said, and so I’ve quit buying cradled panels, as they take up a lot of room and are more expensive than just a flat piece of masonite.
These boards expect nothing of me and I feel free to do any old thing to them. After all, I could stack about a million of them in my basement and my pocketbook will not suffer, since these panels cost very little. I can sell them or give them away or stand them out at the street by my mailbox and see if anyone stops to take one away.
So I’ve been painting as the notion takes me. This person is one of the results.
The green hand immediately made me think of this figure as a gardener and then I spotted the green in the background that suggested their garden viewed through a window and then I saw that there is a sort of crown made of flowers or other plants.
Thank you, this is just what I hoped, that people would see this and it would evoke a story or a personality – I have been trying, as I force myself away from thinking about art as something that I sell (the reason that I started) and rather something that expresses something I want to say (what is has become), to do better paintings that have more to them than just a scene. Being more mystery in them, more story, and lots of details and color, for people to look at and maybe get ideas from. Thank you, this made my day.
I like the little bubbles of creative thought above his/her head!
The colors…(K)