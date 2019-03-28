Abstract Postcard

This is a mail art postcard, acrylics on an ad card (you know, one of those shiny-surfaced mail items that advertise lawn treatments or maid services or oil changes. I like their size and slippery surface.
March, 2019.
totem stones (K)
I see a house shape on the right with the sun sinking behind it. I love that textured green patch too which my brain obviously read as a tree.
Lots of imagery going on here, very cool!