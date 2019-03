For those of us of a certain age and geography, you know what I am talking about. For some reason this tile reminded me of Gilligan and his red shirt and white pants. He looks like he is about to get into trouble once again and then the Skipper will start yelling.

I didn’t do it on purpose, honest, but I loved that TV show and so this tile makes me happy for the memory and happy because – I like the colors of this tile, too.

