Baby Cylinder People Greet You

Group portrait!
Terra cotta clay, fired at cone 06, colored with Velvet underglazes. They are all 4″ tall, more or less. Made in February 2019.
I adore these. It is always such a pleasure to see the latest people to join your population of figurines. I am charmed by the chubby cheeks of the one on the left.
Thank you. When I am making them I have no idea how they will turn out, since the underglazing makes such a difference, especially how it highlights the facial features, and I always get a laugh at what their expressions are – and then it’s even more fun to put them in a group and imagine what the random assortment of “people” might be saying…