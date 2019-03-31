Baby Cylinder People Greet You

2 Replies

Group portrait!

Terra cotta clay, fired at cone 06, colored with Velvet underglazes. They are all 4″ tall, more or less. Made in February 2019.

2 thoughts on “Baby Cylinder People Greet You

  1. Laura (PA Pict)

    I adore these. It is always such a pleasure to see the latest people to join your population of figurines. I am charmed by the chubby cheeks of the one on the left.

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. When I am making them I have no idea how they will turn out, since the underglazing makes such a difference, especially how it highlights the facial features, and I always get a laugh at what their expressions are – and then it’s even more fun to put them in a group and imagine what the random assortment of “people” might be saying…

