Landscapes on a Distant Planet

Maybe some day we will travel there and see these places in person, locations that so far only exist in imagination.
I made these mail art postcards by gessoing scrap cardboard cut to postcard size and then painting with acrylics. Made in February, 2019.
These are nice Claudia. Also I am enjoying my figurines.
Other worldly is a nice place to spend some creative time.
Dream landscapes (K)
There is something about that richly vivid green against those smoky greys and velvety blues that makes me think of the quality of light immediately before a summer storm.
Love the gray top on the first one, and all three colors on the second one blend seamlessly!
Thank you. They remind me of how nature looks around here in late winter and early spring, maybe. I enjoyed doing them because of that.
Thank you. I do think the black gesso intensified the colors in these postcards and I agree, before a storm the colors take on such an intense look, something dramatic.
They also are reminding me of how many areas around here look right now in early spring, oddly enough. I guess my idea of a planet ideal is …here? !!!
Yes! I know just what you mean. Leave earth and enter the creative universe, with our feet still on the ground but our heads are where???? in a good kind of way!
Thank you! And I am so happy the figurines are pleasing you, I appreciate hearing it, as usually my art goes off to its new place and…silence. I hope people continue to enjoy things for a long time, so this makes me feel good. Thank you.
Every time I see your use of black gesso, I remind myself I should get some and try it out.