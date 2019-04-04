Landscapes on a Distant Planet

Maybe some day we will travel there and see these places in person, locations that so far only exist in imagination.

I made these mail art postcards by gessoing scrap cardboard cut to postcard size and then painting with acrylics. Made in February, 2019.

  Laura (PA Pict)

    There is something about that richly vivid green against those smoky greys and velvety blues that makes me think of the quality of light immediately before a summer storm.

  Claudia McGill

    Thank you. I do think the black gesso intensified the colors in these postcards and I agree, before a storm the colors take on such an intense look, something dramatic.

  Claudia McGill

    They also are reminding me of how many areas around here look right now in early spring, oddly enough. I guess my idea of a planet ideal is …here? !!!

  Claudia McGill

    Yes! I know just what you mean. Leave earth and enter the creative universe, with our feet still on the ground but our heads are where???? in a good kind of way!

  Claudia McGill

    Thank you! And I am so happy the figurines are pleasing you, I appreciate hearing it, as usually my art goes off to its new place and…silence. I hope people continue to enjoy things for a long time, so this makes me feel good. Thank you.

