Been a Blurry While, Hasn’t It?

Been a while since I took any blur photos. Here is one from February. I hate to say it but I am blanking out on what the scene was or where I took it. But I like it.

And here is one that blurred itself. Each time I go to the Montgomery County Community College for a poetry marathon day, I take a photo through my car windshield. I’ve got quite a collection and every so often show them on my Confused blog. Anyway, the phone camera focused on the specks on the glass, blurring the landscape. For some reason I liked this photo and kept it. Maybe it’s the piled-up snow, maybe it’s the colors. Or maybe it’s those mysterious specks floating in the sky…

Advertisements