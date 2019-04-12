Featuring Birds That Are Black

Here are two recent tiles that are for the bird-watchers to note down on their logs…
The first one is about 4″ x 4″, the second about 7″ x 7″. Fired at cone 06 and colored with Velvet underglazes, these were done in January, 2019.
Black birds, very jaunty! Love them.
Thank you. I always think black gives such a boost to every other color, plus, I like making birds.
These bird tiles make me so happy!
I love black birds and yours are great
These are wonderful! I like to think that the figure has upraised hands because they have just scattered seed for those birds to munch. I especially love the first tile as it reminds me of the two ravens I see at work each morning.
beeeeeautiful black!
Thank you! I love the rich black this underglaze makes in the tiles.