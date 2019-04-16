Let’s continue the tree theme. Two small paintings do not make a forest, no, but they are a start.
Acrylics, October, 2018, 7″ x 5″.
Advertisements
Let’s continue the tree theme. Two small paintings do not make a forest, no, but they are a start.
Acrylics, October, 2018, 7″ x 5″.
I love layers of color!
it’s a small forest, but that’s how they all start!
I’ve been doing trees too! I especially like the second one. (K)
Thank you. I think I could make tree pictures all day long. I don’t know why, but I really like doing them.
Yes, you are right! I like thinking about that, and I like this time of year, when we can see the little new trees starting out (before the undergrowth gets higher and they are obscured).
Thank you, I do too, I can never stop with one, or two, there must be lots, as I think it makes the picture richer and more complex, plus…I just like putting paint on a surface, more and more the better!