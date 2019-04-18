“White Tree and Red Sky”

That’s the name of this little painting from October, 2018. Another tree, yes, it is.
Acrylics and inks, 5″ x 7″.
Love this Claudia!
Thank you. I indulged my idea of “more is more” in this picture, I think!
These just get better and better! (K)
perfect name and beautiful painting!
Thank you. I like the combination of paint, inks, and crayons.
Thank you. Once again, the colors are what make me happy.