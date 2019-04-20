Tree-Like Abstracts

These small paintings were made in October, 2018. Acrylics on canvas board, 7″ x 5″.
I think they look like trees. Not that they have to look like anything if they don’t want to.
Top one reminds me of someone wrapped in a red robe. Gorgeous color.
I was just going to say something similar to what Sharon said. and they are definitely consulting with the moon! (K)