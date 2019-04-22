Rapunzel Man, Moon, and Cat

With this tile you get it all. Fairy tale ambiance, inscrutable animal, mystery of the cosmos.
Fired at cone 06 and colored with Velvet underglazes, January, 2018.
All the right ingredients! (K)
Love this! The silhouette of the figure is so striking, I obviously approve of the inclusion of a cat, and I really like the contrast between those flame colours and shapes and the cool blue of the sun/moon and sky. Great stuff!