Revisits: Abuse

I did some illustrations for an event at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine specializing in short stories. It’s called “Revisits”. In it, the magazine revisits “the best of the back catalog”, as editor Laura Black says. Every two weeks through August, a different theme will be explored.
Look here for the first post, Love, which also offers an overview of the parameters of the art aspects of this project.
Today, April 24, the theme is Abuse. Here’s the image:
In earlier projects for Fictive Dream, I made a couple of images for each story. I followed that trend with the earlier Love and with this one, Abuse. At this point in the project, I was still feeling my way in getting the look that Laura wanted. We had developed some specifics from our experience with Love; the tree motif was established as was the general layout of the images – sky, ground, tree, and text all had a specific place.
For this image, my first thought was to create one with a bruised feeling to it. I came up with this one, featuring the purple tones and trees pushing each other:
And my next idea was to do one that was less dramatic but still had the bruise colors in it, this time yellows and pale purples, with a battered-looking tree:
When I showed them to Laura, she made a request: could the tree on the yellow one be put into the purple scene?
At this point, I had not done all the digital work to Love that you saw in the previous post; remember, Love was reworked at the end of the string of images for the project. You may imagine – Laura’s words struck fear into my heart – could I do it?
Of course, I could take my scissors, cut out the tree in the yellow image, collage over the trees in the purple image, glue in the tree, and hope the picture would scan well – the standards for the actual physical image did not need to be as high as if I were selling it as a framed piece, thank goodness, because in real life, layers add a lumpy look to collage if you do too much of them, and it distracts from the piece.
Still, I didn’t like the idea. I decided to try the digital route and see if I could get it to work. I used Adobe PhotoShop Elements 15. First, I copied small sections of the ground and sky in the purple scene and used them to cover the trees, taking care to vary my selections and blend them in well.
Then I went to the yellow image and extracted the black trees using the
Quick Selection Tool (located at the top of the tool bar to the left of the screen, in the Select section). With a little work, this tool allowed me to pick out the tree and copy it to the purple image.
Then I added the text and voila! The job was done.
Not only did I have the image Laura wanted, but I felt that I could use this technique, if I had to, for other images. It gave me a measure of comfort – if an image required some tweaking, that did not mean creating an entire new collaged image.
And as you remember, it did come in handy, allowing me to improve the Love image later on.
Thanks for reading! And take a look at the stories: here at Fictive Dream.
The image is great! The purple definitely has connotations of bruising and I like the idea of the one dominant tree being fractured or splintered. I am impressed with your skills with digital manipulation. I have not attempted anything like that but can imagine that I would find it very challenging and, therefore, stressful.
Thank you. I’ve done a lot of work with digital aspects over the years, mostly in working with the photos of my artwork, but I also used to do a good bit of digital collage and so on. The tools have improved a lot and I feel confident I can figure things out (eventually) but the question is can I make it look all right? I think this one worked out well, but you are right, it is stressful and can be frustrating. Practice does help.
I can do basic post-production photo editing but not digital manipulation. I mean to teach myself but never have time to dedicate to it. Some day.
It takes time and practice, but the tools improve every year and there are so many more options and programs. I enjoy creating work just on the computer but since I spend a lot of time on it already for writing I don’t have as much patience for it anymore. I do like to play around with photos, still. though.
You blended it seamlessly. The fragmented tree, and the purple (as Laura noted) is just right. (K)
Thank you. I like how this one came out, even if it doesn’t exist in real life as a collage, I like it, and I’m happy I could figure out how to make the combination.