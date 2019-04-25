Spring is here. Grass is growing. Time to cut the grass.

OK, that’s the short form. I know you want to find out more about this topic and its importance in my life, and what it has to do with art.

First of all, I like to cut the grass, and I’ve got about 50 years of experience doing it. I don’t really care much about the quality of the grass in my lawn – as long as it’s green, I’m fine with whatever is growing. But I sure do like to cut it.

My front yard is almost no grass – it’s small and we have it planted with bushes and flowers and trees that, with the stepping stone sidewalk, cover the whole thing.

The back yard, though, is large. I cut the section near the house and let the rest of it grow wild, though I also put a couple of paths through it.

You may remember I had some serious health issues over the past few years, and one of the tasks I gave up was mowing the grass. We had a lawn care company do the work for the past five or so years. I never liked the way they did the yard. This year, I took back control. We got the lawnmower tuned up and on April 23, the first cut of 2019 took place. Sure was fun.

So what does this have to do with anything? Well, in commemoration of the event I decided to do some quick sketches of my lawn-mowing companions. You may also remember I want to do more sketching/drawing/whatever. This event seemed like a good opportunity to participate in both goals.

I have sort of settled into a semi-blind-contour type of drawing. I work fast, I look mostly at the object, and I don’t care if I miss details or things go a bit off-kilter. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.

So here we go. First, my shoes. I wear hiking boots. You can cut your toes off with a lawnmower, you know, and I have met someone who did just that. So, sturdy shoes. No flip flops.

Next, my safety goggles. I am aggressive with my lawn mowing, meaning I’ll run over sticks, clean out under bushes, and everyone had better get out of my way! Things get kicked up. Eyes are important and must be protected. I wear these goggles over my glasses – they are new, and they work great.

And now, my lawnmower. We have had this lawnmower since 1992 or so. I’ve traveled many miles with it and we are friends. There’s no more to say than that.

All right. There you have it. Lawnmower-inspired art.

Advertisements