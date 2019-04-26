Thaw Out Your Lonely Heart 14 Replies That’s the name of this painting. Acrylics on masonite, 24″ x 18″, January, 2019. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
So simple but so lush. Louise
Lovely. It’s interesting that I’d at first expect the celestial body (let me call it the Moon for now) in the sky to be the one who thaws the trees, but it is painted cold – it’s the seeming reflection of it in what looks like a pond on the left that’s warm. While it is also possible that there is another source of warm light on the sky on the left outside the view, I’m more led to think that, notwithstanding the laws of the physics, it’s the reflection of the Moon in the minds of the trees that thaws both the trees and the Moon.
BTW, Claudia, would you mind if I post this comment along with the image of this work on my blog? I like reading images and I’d like to share my readings, but it’s easier to resonate with readings of an image if one can see the image together. I’ll of course link back. But no problem if you don’t want your works displayed that way – just let me know!
Oh I love this rich palette. I see it looks like you were painting this in January. Was it a reaction to a bleak winter or were you taking a tropical break somewhere hot? I expect you are more resilient than me – I find it hard to detach my mood and consequently my work from my immediate environment.
My heart is warmed!
Thank you. I like the warm colors and of course, the trees, as stylized as they are, I like making them and hoping that they are expressive.
I’d be thrilled if you shared my work however you like, please feel free! I like your comment very much and your close attention to the piece. In my mind, usually I think of the moon or sun that I put in the sky as giving out light and I make the painting go along those lines, but in this one, I was thinking about the recent past in my life, with some family issues, and recovering from that and sort of reviving my enthusiasm for life. I sort of felt that sometimes, thawing comes from within; a little tiny sun or whatever is in there, unseen maybe, and spreads out the warmth. I love the reds and oranges in this piece and spent a lot of time just enjoying using the colors.
Thank you. No, I was home and it was in January, so it was cold and gray. I was thinking over events of the past year – there were some family events that had been going on, with different stages of understanding and resolution, and I felt that in this new year I was recovering and feeling a return to being myself, only maybe freed from some dragging-on things that weighed me down (I thought of it as some things unfreezing). So to me this painting reflected the internal landscape reviving in me – I have my favorite things in it, trees, and a landscape that would be nice to roam through and be warmed up. Sometimes thaws come from within, I think. And I really enjoyed spending a lot of time with the reds and oranges in this picture.
Thank you. I liked doing this one. The color choice was a conscious plan to remind myself of where I want to be going and how I am feeling. Reviving.
The colors! (K)
Ooh, I love this! Both the artwork and the name!
This painting is glorious. It makes me think of the warmest, richest sunset possible combined with a view from the surface of Mars. I always like it when your artwork makes me think of multiple things at once.
Thank you. I did like working with these oranges and reds. And pinks and yellows, too. It all works together.
Thank you. I painted it in winter to chase away cold, and to remind myself to move on and thaw out from the inside. I had a lot of family issues over the last couple of years and I want to keep reviving! I loved using these colors. It made me happy.
Great – thanks! I think the piece shows really well the thawing coming from inside. On a second look, it seems as though the moon and the trees are all greeting the source of warmth on the left, unseen but beaming across the horizon.