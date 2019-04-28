Tree in a Gray Place

2 Replies

Acrylics, 14″ x 11″ on masonite, February, 2019.

I have the feeling this tree stands along the road near the ocean and it’s a chilly day, not quite raining. You need your nice thick sweater to feel comfortable as you walk, and thank goodness you brought enough money to stop at the cafe and get some hot chocolate. You pick up your steps and hurry on, leaving the tree, perfectly content, in its place.

There’s the story I thought of, anyway.

Tree in a Gray Place 14 x 11 2-195

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “Tree in a Gray Place

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s