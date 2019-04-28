Tree in a Gray Place

Acrylics, 14″ x 11″ on masonite, February, 2019.

I have the feeling this tree stands along the road near the ocean and it’s a chilly day, not quite raining. You need your nice thick sweater to feel comfortable as you walk, and thank goodness you brought enough money to stop at the cafe and get some hot chocolate. You pick up your steps and hurry on, leaving the tree, perfectly content, in its place.

There’s the story I thought of, anyway.

