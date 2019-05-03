Sort of Bunnies

These tiles depict the sort-of-bunny you might see sort of anywhere, if you sort of look hard and maybe sort of cross your eyes.
Just saying.
Tiles done in low-fire clay, fired at cone 06, colored with Velvet underglazes, approximately 4″ x 4″, January, 2019.
I live in the Conejo (rabbit) Valley, we have thousands of bunnies. I’ll be on the look out for this version.
OMG, that is perfect. We do not have that many rabbits here, as they get eaten pretty quickly by the hawks, foxes, and even coyotes (as a local park ranger told me).
There are always bunnies on my lawn in the morning. We have hawks coyote as well, so I’m sure they are having a feast.
Yes. I see rabbits in the spring, then…they don’t show up anymore. I heard foxes barking last night…