Sort of Bunnies

4 Replies

These tiles depict the sort-of-bunny you might see sort of anywhere, if you sort of look hard and maybe sort of cross your eyes.

Just saying.

Tiles done in low-fire clay, fired at cone 06, colored with Velvet underglazes,  approximately 4″ x 4″, January, 2019.

Advertisements

4 thoughts on “Sort of Bunnies

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    OMG, that is perfect. We do not have that many rabbits here, as they get eaten pretty quickly by the hawks, foxes, and even coyotes (as a local park ranger told me).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s