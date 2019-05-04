Reading: Thaw Out Your Lonely Heart
This analysis of a recent painting by Yul At YKCrafts interests me because it gives me a glimpse into what another person saw and felt from an artwork I created. Art as communication and community once again. I am grateful. Thank you to Yul. And to all who view my work and who make work for me to participate in in turn.
Art as communication and community sounds wonderful!
I am struck over and over again how art is not just decoration as I thought when I started making things way back when, but really gets into you deep.
That is the kind of art I hope to make, not just decoration!
Yes. In my beginnings I took inspiration from outside influences (including if it was a saleable piece). Eventually I began to learn it was a way to express something. Now I hope with everything I make only to speak in a true voice.