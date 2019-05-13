If you follow my poetry blog you know I use all kinds of things for an idea-sparking moment. Including this postcard I made in February. It was a failed painting that I drew on. Then I wrote about it. Oh my goodness, this little piece of paper has had some influence way beyond its wildest hopes, that’s for sure.

Here is the postcard:

Here’s the post where I wrote about the poem-writing experience (look at the second half of the post where I set out some poems from the day’s writing).

And here is the poem:

A Simple Repair

Hesitant but

carrying out a necessary confrontation

on the roof of the house

in a nice suburb

a skinny lady in black pants

asks the workman

when the job will be finished

He gives her a blank look

calculating some increased hourly charges

to recompense him for this aggravation

while the skinny lady’s ancient mom

stares stony-faced out the window

and she thinks:

Ruthie is never firm enough

if only I could still climb a ladder

I’d get a grip on that man’s collar

you bet that roof repair

would be done tomorrow

superior quality of work

at a discount price. Yes it would.

In the living room Sneekle

a mammal of unknown style

consenting to live in this house

classified as a pet by the other inhabitants

though in reality nothing of the kind

stares with longing

at the non-gregarious houseplant

with whom

he would like to

strike up an acquaintance and

if things don’t work out

eat it.

There you have it

at

one minute after ten o’clock

on a weekday morning

Look at those rain clouds roll in.

2/21/19

