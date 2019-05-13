If you follow my poetry blog you know I use all kinds of things for an idea-sparking moment. Including this postcard I made in February. It was a failed painting that I drew on. Then I wrote about it. Oh my goodness, this little piece of paper has had some influence way beyond its wildest hopes, that’s for sure.
Here is the postcard:
Here’s the post where I wrote about the poem-writing experience (look at the second half of the post where I set out some poems from the day’s writing).
And here is the poem:
A Simple Repair
Hesitant but
carrying out a necessary confrontation
on the roof of the house
in a nice suburb
a skinny lady in black pants
asks the workman
when the job will be finished
He gives her a blank look
calculating some increased hourly charges
to recompense him for this aggravation
while the skinny lady’s ancient mom
stares stony-faced out the window
and she thinks:
Ruthie is never firm enough
if only I could still climb a ladder
I’d get a grip on that man’s collar
you bet that roof repair
would be done tomorrow
superior quality of work
at a discount price. Yes it would.
In the living room Sneekle
a mammal of unknown style
consenting to live in this house
classified as a pet by the other inhabitants
though in reality nothing of the kind
stares with longing
at the non-gregarious houseplant
with whom
he would like to
strike up an acquaintance and
if things don’t work out
eat it.
There you have it
at
one minute after ten o’clock
on a weekday morning
Look at those rain clouds roll in.
2/21/19
What a great story to spin about the characters in your painting, each with their own perspective on the exact same scene.