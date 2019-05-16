Tell It Like It Is and In Color

You’ve seen several versions of paint brochures and my augmentations to them with a pen. Up to now it’s been pictures only. (Look here if you want to see an example, or you can search this blog with the term “paint brochure”).

Well, I’ve gotten interested in lettering (I think it is an outgrowth of my handwriting re-education project from a couple of years ago – look here if you wonder what I mean).

My goodness, what a lot of looking I’m asking you to do. So I’ll get to the looking part of this post in particular. I used some TV-watching time to do this work set out below.

From sofa art to sofa lettering. Where can the paint brochures and I go next?

This version is a couple of pages pulled from a larger brochure. I did it in March, 2019. Hey, it’s fun.

