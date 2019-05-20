Sunglasses Lady and Friends

Well, here she is and now we will wait and see what she has to say.

Fired at cone 06, colored with Velvet underglazes, January, 2019.

Clay tile @ 7x7 sunglasses lady and friends 1-20193

  3. Laura (PA Pict)

    I think those little creatures might be a bit envious of the relaxed lady. The composition also made me think of sunshine and shade, however, so I would probably be envious of the creatures having access to shade.

