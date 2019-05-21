Tile Festival Last Weekend – A Few Photos

We were at the Moravian Tile Works in Doylestown, PA, last weekend for the annual Tile Fest. Held on the grounds of the Tile Works with Fonthill, the home of founder Henry Mercer, a few hundred yards away, the festival is an annual event featuring only tiles.
It takes place in two large tents. Attendees can see all kinds of tiles, from traditional work reminiscent of Mercer’s tiles to contemporary work (like mine).
I like this show for the interesting crowd that attends and the pleasant and easy atmosphere of the show. The organizers even give the exhibitors a dinner on Saturday night. We sit outside and have a chance to talk with our fellow tile-makers. I’ve been doing this show for about ten years and by now I know many of the vendors. I really enjoy the social aspects of the show as much or more as the exhibiting of my work, and I am grateful to the Bucks County parks department and the Tile Works for how welcome they always make me feel.
Some photos.
Here I am on Saturday morning. I am wearing a T-shirt brought back for me by two friends who visited Tasmania – as the words outlining the animal say, it’s my token devil T-shirt! I have a tiny superstition for clothes I wear to shows – I like to choose something that has good associations for me or that I particularly like wearing, for good luck and happy feelings no matter how the show goes.
The inside of the tent. The last photo shows my table set-up and features my husband talking to a shopper.
And here is a little of the outside, showing the courtyard of the Tile Works building and of course, the very necessary funnel cake/sausage/fair food pit stop.
I’ve done several posts discussing this show and the Mercer complex of museums in Doylestown. You can search under “tile festival” on this blog or for last year’s event, look here and scroll down through the post until you see the info.
For information on the museums and/or Henry Chapman, look here. If you are ever in the area, I strongly urge a visit to all three sites – they are very close to one another (Fonthill and Tile Works are on the same grounds, the Mercer Museum a couple of miles away) and totally unique.
Looks great and another year at such a fantastic show venue. The building offers history wafting from every archway drifting over the displays must make for a great atmosphere.
Looks like a great show. Nice to be able to meet with your fellow artists.
What a fun show to be a part of. Your devil t-shirt is awesome.
Yes, this is a very unusual place and the founder’s spirit is obvious in all the buildings, Fonthill, Mercer Museum, and the Tile Works. The event draws a crowd that’s very focused on tiles and that makes it rewarding because people take the time to really look at the work we offer.
Yes, I think that has become my favorite part of the event, the dinner on Saturday night. Over the years many of us have become once a year friends and it’s nice to catch up.
Thank you. The show is always a good experience, mostly because I see so many people that I’ve come to know through tile work, either customers or vendors. And that T shirt was an instant favorite of mine when my friends gave it to me – this is the first time it’s been warm enough for me to wear it and I love it.
Yes, I thought you’d be getting the right kind of audience/customers.