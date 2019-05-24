Trees at Striped Lake 5 Replies Acrylics, January 2019, 14″ x 11″ on masonite. Yes, I do like trees. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
I love trees. This is beautiful!
Thank you. I love trees too and I love making pictures of them. Sometimes realistic and other times not so much, but I always like the feeling of being among trees in life and in art.
❤🌳
For whatever reason, when I first opened this post up and saw the image, it immediately made me think of lungs. I suppose my brain-fizzle was quite apt given trees are the lungs of the earth.
I like the way your mind is working.