Trees at Striped Lake

Acrylics, January 2019, 14″ x 11″ on masonite.

Yes, I do like trees.

5 thoughts on "Trees at Striped Lake

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I love trees too and I love making pictures of them. Sometimes realistic and other times not so much, but I always like the feeling of being among trees in life and in art.

  4. Laura (PA Pict)

    For whatever reason, when I first opened this post up and saw the image, it immediately made me think of lungs. I suppose my brain-fizzle was quite apt given trees are the lungs of the earth.

