More Baby Cylinder People

Leave a reply

Here is another set of baby cylinder people. They are made from low-fire white clay and colored with Velvet underglazes. Take a look at these portraits first.

 

 

I’ll remind you how I color these figurines. After they have been fired once and are durable, I paint their faces with Velvet underglaze Jet Black. I then take a wet cloth and scrub at the black; it comes away from the raised sections and stays in the crevices. It also stains the white clay a pale black/gray. It depends on how hard I scrub as to how much color remains.

To make their colorful outfits, I cover the entire figure (except faces) with Jet Black. Then I paint other underglaze colors on top, letting the black show. After I’m finished, they are fired again and all the colors are permanent.

OK, now you know their secrets!

These figures were done in February 2019, fired at cone 06.

 

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.