More Baby Cylinder People

Here is another set of baby cylinder people. They are made from low-fire white clay and colored with Velvet underglazes. Take a look at these portraits first.

I’ll remind you how I color these figurines. After they have been fired once and are durable, I paint their faces with Velvet underglaze Jet Black. I then take a wet cloth and scrub at the black; it comes away from the raised sections and stays in the crevices. It also stains the white clay a pale black/gray. It depends on how hard I scrub as to how much color remains.

To make their colorful outfits, I cover the entire figure (except faces) with Jet Black. Then I paint other underglaze colors on top, letting the black show. After I’m finished, they are fired again and all the colors are permanent.

OK, now you know their secrets!

These figures were done in February 2019, fired at cone 06.

