There are too many in this picture. I think one must have gotten loose and now it’s out on its own.
Mail art postcard, acrylics, ink. February 2019.
This makes me think of the Creature in Frankenstein’s laboratory. The figure has that soulful look.
They are looking for their lost shoes…(K)
I like that characterization – soulful. He is contemplating something, I hope it works out for him…
Yes. It makes me want to take them right down to the show store and let them pick out whatever they want, as they look bewildered by what is happening.
This guy makes me laugh!