This painting has been in process for a very long time. Especially if you count the time it spent being a previous image, or in fact, a previous one to the previous.
Yes, this version is round three on this surface. Each time I painted something, didn’t like it, sanded it off and gessoed it, I thought, why does this keep happening?
Well, there is no answer to that question. I do think this is the last version. Mostly because I am tired out by this seemingly innocuous 24″ x 26″ cradled masonite board…
Anyway, here it is – This Marvelous Bird. Acrylics and some crayon, 24″ x 36″, May 2019.
Advertisements
A vibrant and fanciful painting to end the process.
Thank you. If I had not gotten this to work this time I would have had to put it out at the street for the trash, I was that aggravated. Thankfully we all came together, bird, people, me, to avoid this fate.!
Full of color and mystery. Love the disembodied hands and eyes!
Thank you. I like how it turned out (finally). A lot was painted, a lot was painted over. Using the squares finally got me on the right track. But the bird has been there almost the whole time, I could not every change him…