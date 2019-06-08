Magazine Collage Postcards

These two items started life as one image sized about 12″ x 7.5″ – I made them as a test idea for the Revisits series of images I did for the online fiction magazine Fictive Dream.
We didn’t go in this direction, but I liked the work, and I decided to cut them, trim a bit, and make two postcards about 5″ x 7″.
To create these collages, I used magazine pages, cut the shapes using an Exacto knife on a cutting mat, and glued them (sloppily, I don’t care about wrinkles, I just mash them flat). Then I swished some paint over the collages and then I was done.
I enjoy the abstraction of half-seen images combined in odd ways and the spareness of image that can result from working in this way.
I like that you say you don’t care about wrinkles.
Nice images.
Yes, early on, I realized that if I wanted to make wrinkle free collages (as so many books and resources seem to feel was how it should be) I would be on a never-ending adversarial relationship with my work! Because it’s just not in me to make wrinkle-free and even more important, I didn’t see what was the problem with them. Just be wrinkled! And I’ve never looked back. Scanning collages emphasizes them, I think, and sometimes I like the scans better. TMI I guess, but, I like to view them as a resource (when you scrape paint over a collage, then you’ll see what wrinkles can really do!)
Love these! The first is my favorite!
Thank you. I used to do a lot of these but forgot about them and now I’ve remembered because of this project, so…I’m pulling out my magazines and getting to work. My best hint is – make a giant one and cut it up into the parts you like, like I did here.
I like the geometry of the second one especially. (K)