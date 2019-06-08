Magazine Collage Postcards

These two items started life as one image sized about 12″ x 7.5″ – I made them as a test idea for the Revisits series of images I did for the online fiction magazine Fictive Dream.

We didn’t go in this direction, but I liked the work, and I decided to cut them, trim a bit, and make two postcards about 5″ x 7″.

To create these collages, I used magazine pages, cut the shapes using an Exacto knife on a cutting mat, and glued them (sloppily, I don’t care about wrinkles, I just mash them flat). Then I swished some paint over the collages and then I was done.

I enjoy the abstraction of half-seen images combined in odd ways and the spareness of image that can result from working in this way.

