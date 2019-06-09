Blur Spring Photos

I made these blur photos at Montgomery County Community College (where I go to work on poetry on Marathon days) back in April, 2019, when the trees were still bare but the lilacs were blooming.
You’ve seen my blur photos before. To make them, I move the camera around as the picture snaps. Best results come when the light is low and the shutter moves more slowly. I use a point and shoot camera – if you have one in which you set the exposure, a slow speed will work great. Try it, it’s fun to see what you get. Many photos will be worthless, but every so often a really nice one reliably comes along. Just keep pressing that button and waving the camera.
It strikes me that your blurred photos are studies in visual texture that then connects to a lot of the work you do in your art.
Ah yes – I like this technique. It can make you consider colour and tonal depth more and line and overall form less, all virtually at an instant. Thanks for the reminder, just what I needed on a dreary Monday morning here.