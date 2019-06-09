Blur Spring Photos

2 Replies

I made these blur photos at Montgomery County Community College (where I go to work on poetry on Marathon days) back in April, 2019, when the trees were still bare but the lilacs were blooming.

You’ve seen my blur photos before. To make them, I move the camera around as the picture snaps. Best results come when the light is low and the shutter moves more slowly. I use a point and shoot camera – if you have one in which you set the exposure, a slow speed will work great. Try it, it’s fun to see what you get. Many photos will be worthless, but every so often a really nice one reliably comes along. Just keep pressing that button and waving the camera.

2 thoughts on "Blur Spring Photos

  2. agnesashe

    Ah yes – I like this technique. It can make you consider colour and tonal depth more and line and overall form less, all virtually at an instant. Thanks for the reminder, just what I needed on a dreary Monday morning here.

