Red Person and Fish in the Air

6 Replies

I created this image using the negative space methods you may remember from recent clay tiles and, further back in the past, figure practice in a sketchbook.

All it means is, I paint around the main figure or motif or whatever. It’s a little tricky – you have to pay attention to the interior shapes you are creating as you build up the outside, rather than working on the inside first and filling in around it later.

A somewhat incoherent explanation. It’s easier to do it than to tell it. Anyway, here is this image, painted in acrylics with some India ink details, 24″ x 18″ on masonite, February, 2019.

Red Person and Fish in the Air 24 x 18 2-193

6 thoughts on “Red Person and Fish in the Air

  4. Laura (PA Pict)

    This piece just exudes happiness! The composition is really strong and I also like the contrast between the hot reds of the figure and the cooler hues surrounding it and also the way the monochrome of the flying fish is echoed in the monochrome tiles at the bottom of the piece.

  6. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I don’t know where this painting came from but I like it, and I feel this twosome is going along in a contented way, friends. I always hope for a happy ending in my art work and sometimes have to steer myself into a better more cheerful frame, but this one, it just is. I am glad.

