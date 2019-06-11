Red Person and Fish in the Air

I created this image using the negative space methods you may remember from recent clay tiles and, further back in the past, figure practice in a sketchbook.

All it means is, I paint around the main figure or motif or whatever. It’s a little tricky – you have to pay attention to the interior shapes you are creating as you build up the outside, rather than working on the inside first and filling in around it later.

A somewhat incoherent explanation. It’s easier to do it than to tell it. Anyway, here is this image, painted in acrylics with some India ink details, 24″ x 18″ on masonite, February, 2019.

Advertisements