Plain Cliffs Trees Sky

This painting is an interpretation of one of those tiny line drawings I have been doing of and on in the past few months (not this exact one, since I can’t find the drawing I used for the painting, but another one, to give you the idea)

I couldn’t get a very good photo of this painting, my apologies, but you can see where I was going with the ideas of layers of landscape and sky.

I hope to make more of these. I like the restfulness of painting in layers and patterns.

Acrylics and acrylic inks, 24″ x 18″, February, 2019.

