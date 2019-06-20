I’m doing something new this summer – I’m taking a jewelry class at a local art center. Yesterday was our first session.

Abington Art Center is about 10 minutes from my house, and I have participated in events there over the years, but I have not taken a class (there or anywhere, in fact) for some time. I chose jewelry because I know absolutely nothing about making it, I have no ambitions to sell it, and I equate it to tiny bits of sculpture. I do not wear much jewelry and I don’t really care much about it for myself, but maybe I could make a couple of gifts, I thought.

So I’ve got the beginner’s mind for the subject. I figured it this way – the run of classes is only six weeks, so, if I don’t much like it, I’d be out only a reasonable class fee and 18 hours of my time.

Yesterday was the first class. I arrived early. No surprise, I always do – I like to get the lay of the land on the first day of any new activity. The jewelry studio was empty when I arrived. I wandered around looking at things:

It brought home how much there is to learn when taking on a new activity – because all of these devices and implements have purposes and skills to master.

Our class has five students and our teacher is Matt. He told us we would leave the day’s session having made a silver ring. Well, I had my doubts.

Matt demonstrated the process and in doing so also showed us the functions of many of the mysterious items in the room. I also learned about annealing, pickling, filing, work-hardening a metal, and how to solder a seam. We each got a strip of silver – some people used stamps for embellishment, but I ran mine through the rolling mill several times and got a nice criss-crossing pattern. Then we got to work on constructing our own rings.

Guess what, it was true. We did each make a ring. Now, let me be real – I did each step and then Matt cleaned things up. The only thing I didn’t do was polish the ring (though he demonstrated the machine that does this task, I think polishing is an advanced skill, as it seems really easy to ruin a nice piece by bad polishing. Maybe later on).

The ring I made is too large for my finger, but – I did not try to be accurate. Because of my hand surgeries I wouldn’t be wearing another ring, and initially that fact dampened my enthusiasm for this project. Then one of the other students suggested that I could wear my ring on a chain. Fantastic.

So here is my finished ring. I like the result. I think I would actually wear it in the manner I mentioned. And believe me, at the beginning of the class, I would never have thought such a thing could happen. Looking forward to next week’s class already.

