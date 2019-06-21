Is the Kitty Friendly or Not?

A while back I got some pads of blank postcards, watercolor paper in composition. This image is done on one of those and is about 4″ x 6″. I used India ink and acrylic ink. It was made in April, 2019.

  4. Nancy Bell Scott

    Perfect picture of cat ambivalence, Claudia! Of our year-old sibling kitten-cats, one (Woody) is a complete extrovert and always tries for extra attention, looks for a lap, jumps on counters he knows are forbidden, leans against my body in bed. The other (Bean) is slinky + mysterious and kind of wants us to pet her, but, when the hand reaches toward her, she does exactly what the cat you’ve shown us does: Yes But No; Yes And No; or Try Again Tomorrow. Honestly, at moments it can be frustrating, but I love them both and got a big kick out of your insightful rendering.

  5. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I have had cats in my life for 40 years and each one different, of course, in personality but always totally cat. I love cats and find them fascinating, and I love the way you described the decisive indecisiveness: yes but no, etc.!

