This image is another postcard from a pad of watercolor paper postcards I bought some time ago. I used India ink and white acrylic ink. The sky was made by first coloring it in in black, letting it dry, and going over it with the white in a thin layer.

Even though it looks wintery in the picture, there are seeds in the earth and spring is present, though hidden at the moment.

Made in April 2019.

