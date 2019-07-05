An Almost Wordless Walk Through a Day at an Art Fair

Last Sunday, June 30, we spent the day at Newtown Welcome Day, Newtown, PA. I took my clay work. Here’s a series of photos from the day that chronicle how things look from my set up at a street fair from the start of the event (three hours before start, in our car waiting to get onto the cleared street to set up) to when the fair is in full swing.

Take a look. I hope to give you a feel for what a day on the street selling art entails.