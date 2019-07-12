Small Paintings #1

I have a selection of small paintings to show you. I’ll do them two at a time. No themes – they will tell you themselves what they are about.
They are each 6″ x 6″. Acrylics, acrylic inks, India ink, crayons.
I do like ‘Welcome little friend’, it’s both lively yet poignant at the same time.
Nice. I like the vibrant colors and the captions.
I love the little winged creature an all of its legs.
Thank you. I have always been interested in insects but only recently have I begun to read more about them (the books have so much better pictures than in the past). So I keep adding little creatures like this.
Thank you. It is addicting to make these paintings as anything goes, just let your brain let it all out. And being small, they are easy to focus. And make more than one at a time which keeps things from bogging down and getting muddy.
Thank you. These little paintings start off in a very random way and always finish up making sense and having a message or personality, and I am not sure how that happens. I like this one too, it has a kind feel to it, I think, and embracing.