Rotational Energy

You may remember that I make lots of small tiles with abstract patterns on them – each one is about 2″ x 2″. I sell these in shows for a modest price and people buy them for many uses.

They can be assembled into a grouping, if you select a crowd of them, or one alone can become a refrigerator magnet, let’s say, with the addition of a small magnet glued to the back, or just a little token to keep in your purse or on your desk. I just make the tiles and let them go on their way.

Here’s a large group of the kind of tiles I am talking about (from May, 2018):

And, if a child comes to my booth with limited funds, these are within almost anyone’s budget. Although if you are a kid and you come into my booth, I will work with whatever you have so that you can go away with something. It’s important to encourage young people who are enjoying art, I think.

Anyway, these tiles have no set up or down or sides to them. Once you have hold of it, you can see it anyway you want. I find that interesting. Here is a recent tile from July, 2019, in four different orientations. You decide which one you like best, or change it around from day to day.

Spin the tile and see what comes up!

